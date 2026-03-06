Shooter, both victims identified in Butler County murder-suicide that spanned to Illinois

ZELIENOPLE, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police have identified the shooter and both victims in a Butler County murder-suicide that spanned to Illinois.

A.C. Byrd Jr., 57, of Zelienople, shot and killed two of his relatives in a Jackson Township home before fatally shooting himself, PSP said on Friday.

The victims are identified as Amy Byrd, 53, and Lanaya Lewis, 19, both of Zelienople.

On Wednesday, a man reported to the Hillside Police Department in Illinois that two people were dead at a home in Zelienople, according to PSP.

When the Hillside police responded to speak with that man, he was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

After locating an ID, Hillside officers contacted the Jackson Township Police Department, requesting a welfare check at the man’s listed home address on Dior Drive in Zelienople, PSP says.

At that address, PSP says Jackson Township officers found the two victims shot to death.

