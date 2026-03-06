Allegheny County 911 dispatcher accused of risking public safety by making false call to police

PITTSBURGH — An Allegheny County 911 dispatcher is off the job and facing criminal charges after police say she made a false call to officers.

Mia Mitchell, 26, has worked at Allegheny County’s 911 center as a telecommunications officer for the past three years.

According to a criminal complaint, she called that same 911 center to report a domestic disturbance at her home in the Upper Hill District last week.

Police said when officers arrived, no one was at the apartment. Mitchell eventually pulled up in her SUV and asked officers to help look for her dog. The officers said they were there for a domestic call.

According to the complaint, Mitchell then drove off shouting obscenities and yelling that “... officers were ignorant and racist...”

Officers then called in additional units to search the apartment.

Police said Mitchell eventually returned, asked the officers to help find her dog and denied making the emergency call.

“Did you call 911 for a domestic?” asked the officer.

“No, I didn’t call, but my dog is missing,” Mitchell responded.

Officers said dispatchers at the 911 center called the phone number that reported the domestic and it went to Mitchell’s phone.

Police also say Mitchell gave a fake name when she called 911.

Earle knocked on her apartment door Friday morning, but there was no answer.

In addition to filing a false report, Mitchell is charged with a false alarm to a public safety agency, obstructing the administration of law, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

The complaint also indicates eight officers responded to the call with lights and sirens,“...putting officers and the public at risk of an accident or injury....diverting police resources from other potential areas of need...”

Mitchell has been suspended without pay.

