MONROEVILLE, Pa. - A widening project on the Pennsylvania Turnpike could bring an end to a pool in Monroeville that’s been around for 45 seasons.
According to Channel 11’s news exchange partners at TribLIVE, it was revealed during a council meeting Tuesday night that officials will consider selling the Monroeville Community Pool property to the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission.
If sold, the property would be used for the commission's Interstate 76 widening project, which will extend from mileposts 57 to 67. The $300 million project will make room for six lanes and some reconstruction.
Monroeville would sell the pool for nearly $1 million, but it would not close until after the 2019 swimming season, TribLIVE reported.
