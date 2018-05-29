Twins born Memorial Day weekend at local hospital celebrated 'cookout style'

Twins were born at the Washington Health System Washington Hospital over the Memorial Day weekend and they're dressed to impress here in Pittsburgh.
The hospital tweeted about the twins saying, "Even our newborns were celebrating 'cookout style' over the weekend."
