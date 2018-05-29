  • Baby reported kidnapped in South Carolina found dead

    A child who was the subject of an Amber Alert in South Carolina has been found dead.

    According to Channel 2’s Cox Media Group sister station WSOC-TV, woman told deputies she walked out to check her mailbox on Jackson Road East northeast Chesterfield at about 2 p.m. Tuesday when a tan- and gold-colored-SUV stopped in the middle of the road.

    The woman told deputies a white man wearing a black coat, toboggan and one black glove got out of the vehicle and punched her multiple times in the head.

    The man, who was around 6 feet 2 inches inches tall, then grabbed 11-month-old Harlee Lane Lewis and sped away in the SUV. The mother said she’s never seen the man before.

    Deputies responding to the scene searched the area and found the body of the infant hidden inside a diaper box about 1,000 yards from the home.

    WSOC-TV's Greg Suskin reported the mother has been taken into custody. Her name hasn't been released.

    Anyone with information about the assault or the kidnapping is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office at 843-623-2101.

    The State Law Enforcement Division and the FBI are also assisting in the investigation. 

    Information from Channel 2’s Cox Media Group sister station WSOC-TV was used in this report.

