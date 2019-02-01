Two men arrested after burglaries at 2 businesses

PITTSBURGH - Two men were arrested Friday morning after burglaries at two businesses in Pittsburgh.
Police responded to the first burglary about 12:30 a.m. at a business on Liberty Avenue. They found a shattered glass door, an ashtray device in the lobby and blood, authorities said.
K-9 officers searched the business and found no one inside, but the suspect was caught on surveillance, police said.
The second burglary was reported about 3 a.m. on Wood Street, where officers again found a shattered glass door and K-9 officers cleared the business.
While responding to the second burglary, a police sergeant spotted the suspect from the first burglary and detained him, authorities said.
Surveillance video from the second burglary showed the same suspect from the first burglary, but he was with a second person.
Stephen Lamm, 48, of Johnstown, was arrested on burglary charges in both cases. Police also arrested Paul McDavis, 56, of West Mifflin, in connection with the Wood Street burglary.
