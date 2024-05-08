Local

Robinson Township Popeye’s ordered to close for violations found during inspection

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fast-food restaurant in an Allegheny County community was forced to close because several violations were found during a recent inspection.

The Allegheny County Health Department ordered the Popeye’s on Steubenville Pike in Robinson Township to close after an inspection on Tuesday.

A report from the health department shows inspectors found one high-risk violation: improper washing, rinsing or sanitizing dishes and grease accumulation on a shelf above the sink. Both of these violations were considered repeat violations.

There were also several lower-risk violations, according to the report, like a lack of hot water in bathrooms (also a repeat violation), a blocked mop sink and the certified manager’s failure to prevent high and medium-risk repeat violations.

A re-inspection date has not been scheduled yet.

