Tornado touched down in Westmoreland County, NWS says

LIGONIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A tornado touched down in Westmoreland County during Wednesday’s storms.

LIGONIER TORNADO: The National Weather Service is working to determine the strength of the tornado that hit near Ligonier Township.



This is on Berkeley Road near McCurdy Trail



The National Weather Service said there was a tornado near Ligonier Township.

A tornado also touched down in Hancock County, West Virginia, which is near the Pennsylvania border.

The tornado was classified as an EF1 with max winds of 95 to 100 miles per hour.

