MONROEVILLE, Pa. - Channel 11 has learned that two people are facing charges after an incident at the Monroeville Mall.
Police said at least six people were involved in an altercation where shots were fired in the parking lot near the movie theater.
Related Headlines
Two men were found hiding in the bushes near the Macy's backstage mall entrance.
Channel 11's Renee Wallace learned what police found at the scene. See her interview with the police chief on Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.
A Monroeville Mall spokesperson said: "We are aware of an incident that occurred overnight in the parking lot. Monroeville Police responded quickly and are investigating."
In recent years, the mall and area immediately surrounding it have been at the center of investigations from fights to shootings.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
PREVIOUS STORIES:
- Police say 10 teens were involved in altercation before mall shooting
- Police: Shooting in Monroeville Mall parking lot happened during drug deal
- Monroeville Mall shooter sentenced to 15-30 years
- Teenage girls arrested after fight at Monroeville Mall
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}