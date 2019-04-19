MONROEVILLE, Pa. - Police in Monroeville told Channel 11 Friday they're close to making arrests related to a shooting that happened a week ago at the mall.
On April 12, two groups of teens were involved in a fight inside the mall that spilled into the Macy's. One of the groups ended up outside, and according to police a teen from that outside group fired 10 shots into the mall, breaking a door and vending machine.
>>PREVIOUS: Increased security at Monroeville Mall after shots fired outside
Police told our news partners at the Trib that they determined exactly what happened that night by reviewing surveillance footage from the mall.
