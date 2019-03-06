Update to garbage, recycling guidelines in Pittsburgh introduced

PITTSBURGH - An overhaul of the city of Pittsburgh’s municipal waste and recycling code has been introduced.
The legislation is intended to streamline and clarify the existing city code regarding the storage and set-out of waste and recycling containers. It also reinforces that recycling is mandatory, and it adds clearer definitions to support best practices for residential composting.
Under the new guidelines introduced Tuesday by Councilperson Erika Strassburger, provisions would include:
- Require that municipal waste and recycling is stored in durable, watertight containers with close-fitting lids
- Prohibit the storage of non-recyclable waste in blue bags or blue containers to prevent contamination of recyclable materials
- Require that waste and recycling containers are set out no earlier than 6 p.m. the day prior to collection and removed from the curb no later than 7 p.m. on the day of collection
- Mandate that landlords of properties with five or fewer units provide waste and recycling containers to tenants
- Increase participation in recycling by simplifying language in accordance with the City’s Plain Language Resolution; making requirements more accessible
