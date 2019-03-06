Elementary student suspended for pulling knife on school bus

CALIFORNIA, Pa. - A local student has been suspended and parents are frustrated after a third-grader pulled a knife on a school bus.
It happened in the California Area School District in Washington County.
Parents told Channel 11 the child allegedly pulled out the pocket knife after he was getting upset by other children singing a song.
Tonight, Channel 11’s Gabriella DeLuca is speaking with a parent whose son was on the school bus and is concerned for her child’s safety, plus asking school officials about their protocol with incidents like this, for Channel 11 News at 11 p.m.
