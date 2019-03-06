Luke Perry's daughter on father's stroke: No ‘lesson on how to handle' death

BURBANK, Calif. - Actor Luke Perry’s daughter, Sophia Perry, reacted to her father’s sudden death from a massive stroke with a social media post thanking friends and her father’s fans for the “overwhelming amount of love and support.”
In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Perry, 18, who rushed back from Malawi, where she had been visiting for the past month, made it “just in time to be here with my family,” she said.
A lot has happened in this past week for me. Everything is happening so fast. I made it back from Malawi just in time to be here with my family, And in the past 24 hours I have received an overwhelming amount of love and support. I cannot individually respond to the hundreds of beautiful and heartfelt messages, but I see them, and appreciate you all for sending positivity to my family and I. I’m not really sure what to say or do in this situation, it’s something you aren’t ever given a lesson on how to handle, especially when it’s all happening in the public eye. So bare with me and know that I am grateful for all the love. Just, being grateful quietly.
The “Beverly Hills 90210” star suffered a massive stroke last week at his home in Sherman Oaks, California, and died Monday at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Burbank.
Luke Perry had two children, Sophia and Jack, with his ex-wife Minnie Sharp.
In this Aug. 6, 2018, file photo, Luke Perry, a cast member of the CW series ‘Riverdale,’ poses for a portrait during the 2018 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo: Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
