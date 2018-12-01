Upper St. Clair family frustrated by contractor leaving job half-done

Mya and Jeffrey Koch bought their Upper St. Clair house knowing it needed some work.
They took out a $17,000 loan and hired Jason Arnold of Arnold Exteriors LLC for the renovations.
“And thought, ‘Ok, maybe we can give this guy a shot,’” Mya Koch said.
They told Channel 11 they hired him in May 2017. They say he ripped off the roof and the siding, then told them he needed $10,000 for materials and they spent more money for two Dumpsters … but he didn’t start the work until two months later.
