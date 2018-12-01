  • Upper St. Clair family frustrated by contractor leaving job half-done

    Updated:

    Mya and Jeffrey Koch bought their Upper St. Clair house knowing it needed some work. 

    They took out a $17,000 loan and hired Jason Arnold of Arnold Exteriors LLC for the renovations.

    “And thought, ‘Ok, maybe we can give this guy a shot,’” Mya Koch said.

    They told Channel 11 they hired him in May 2017. They say he ripped off the roof and the siding, then told them he needed $10,000 for materials and they spent more money for two Dumpsters … but he didn’t start the work until two months later.

    WATCH THE FULL STORY BELOW:

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories