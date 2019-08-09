  • URA vote expected to spur construction on $61.4 million project in Uptown

    By: Tim Schooley  – Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

    Updated:

    The developer of the 110-unit City’s Edge mixed-use project slated for Uptown received approvals enabling it to move through the final stages of financing and soon start construction.

    PHOTOS: City's Edge renderings

    Related Headlines

    In a late addition to the agenda of the August meeting of the Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh, the URA board voted on a series of measures, including a $1 million loan from the city’s Housing Opportunity Fund, to approve and push Midpoint Group of Companies Inc. toward construction of City’s Edge, a 10-story development featuring a parking garage, affordable housing and commercial space at a price tag of $61.4 million.

    The four agenda items approved by the board pointed to a common description of the project, which was repeatedly called "complicated" during the discussion of a plan in which the URA board agreed to sell 19 parcels along Colwell Street and Fifth Avenue to make way for City’s Edge.

    Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    Pittsburgh Business Times

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories