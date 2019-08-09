The developer of the 110-unit City’s Edge mixed-use project slated for Uptown received approvals enabling it to move through the final stages of financing and soon start construction.
In a late addition to the agenda of the August meeting of the Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh, the URA board voted on a series of measures, including a $1 million loan from the city’s Housing Opportunity Fund, to approve and push Midpoint Group of Companies Inc. toward construction of City’s Edge, a 10-story development featuring a parking garage, affordable housing and commercial space at a price tag of $61.4 million.
The four agenda items approved by the board pointed to a common description of the project, which was repeatedly called "complicated" during the discussion of a plan in which the URA board agreed to sell 19 parcels along Colwell Street and Fifth Avenue to make way for City’s Edge.
