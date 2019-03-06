US Marshals reportedly shot, killed suspect wanted for attempted murder of police officer near WVU

UPDATE 3:19 p.m. - The U.S. Marshals reportedly shot and killed a suspect wanted for the attempted murder of a police officer, according to NBC affiliate WBOY.
No officers were injured during the incident, according to WBOY.
UPDATE 1:41 p.m. - WVU police said the scene has cleared and to resume normal activities.
All Clear, Resume normal activities.— WVU Police (@WVUPD) March 6, 2019
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
UPDATE 1:38 p.m. - WVU police said classes will continue as normal because the scene is off-campus.
They said to be cautious if you are in or around the area.
UPDATE: College Avenue remains closed. Classes will continue as normal, as the scene is off-campus. Please be cautious if you are in or around this area.— WVU Police (@WVUPD) March 6, 2019
There have been reports of shots fired near the West Virginia University campus, according to a tweet from WVU police.
Report of Shots Fired in the Area of College Ave/ Falling Run Please avoid the area.— WVU Police (@WVUPD) March 6, 2019
Police are asking everyone to avoid the area of College Avenue and Falling Run.
UPDATE from Morgantown PD: The roads in this area are closed and citizens are asked to stay clear of this area until further notice. More information will be provided from MPD as available.— WVU Police (@WVUPD) March 6, 2019
College Avenue is closed until further notice, according to WVU police.
CORRECTION: Reports of shots fired near College Ave and Vandalia Apartments. pic.twitter.com/DRaXxF8am2— James Knable (@james_knable) March 6, 2019
This is a breaking story. Refresh this page for the latest updates.
TRENDING NOW:
- Attorney: Chris Watts' daughter begged for her life after watching sister's murder
- Billboard about race sparks controversy along Route 422
- Dollar Tree to close nearly 400 Family Dollar stores, rebrand 200 others
- VIDEO: FDA Warns Asbestos found in some Claire's Makeup
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}