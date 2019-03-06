0 US Marshals reportedly shot, killed suspect wanted for attempted murder of police officer near WVU

UPDATE 3:19 p.m. - The U.S. Marshals reportedly shot and killed a suspect wanted for the attempted murder of a police officer, according to NBC affiliate WBOY.

No officers were injured during the incident, according to WBOY.

UPDATE 1:41 p.m. - WVU police said the scene has cleared and to resume normal activities.

UPDATE 1:38 p.m. - WVU police said classes will continue as normal because the scene is off-campus.

They said to be cautious if you are in or around the area.

There have been reports of shots fired near the West Virginia University campus, according to a tweet from WVU police.

Police are asking everyone to avoid the area of College Avenue and Falling Run.

College Avenue is closed until further notice, according to WVU police.

This is a breaking story. Refresh this page for the latest updates.

