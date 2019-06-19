A local pediatrician is questioning the air quality in Clairton after a second fire at the U.S. Steel coke works plant there in six months.
"It was very upsetting to see this happen and really see it impacting on children's lives," Dr. Deborah Gentile said.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive news alerts from Allegheny County. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Gentile said she's studied students in the Clairton school district to see if she can help improve their asthma and allergy issues.
Watch Jennifer Tomazic's full report above to see what Gentile learned when comparing tests from before and after the first fire.
TRENDING NOW:
- Woman found dead after jail inmate tipped off therapist identified
- Woman claims people were swimming at NC beach inches from sharks
- 'Major' landslide buries road in Beaver Co., brings down several power poles
- VIDEO: 3 dead after crash involving large truck
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}