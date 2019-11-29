ALLEGHENY CO., Pa. - Emergency responders were called after a vehicle crashed and rolled over in Avalon on Thanksgiving Day.
PHOTOS: Emergency responders called to rollover crash in Allegheny County
The crash happened around 7 p.m. Thursday on Union Avenue.
Fire officials did not specify if there were any injuries or if any other vehicles were involved in the crash.
The details surrounding how the accident happened are still unclear.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
TRENDING NOW:
- Starling Marte on Pirates: ‘I would leave at this point’
- Local theater not allowed to show new Mr. Rogers movie, owner says
- Man, brother shot at by group of teens after catching them burglarizing cars in Pittsburgh
- VIDEO: 88-year-old veteran uses Christmas decoration to stop dog attacking girl
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}