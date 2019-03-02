DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - One person was killed and several others injured Friday night when two cars collided on Route 217 in Derry Township.
The crash happened just before 5 p.m. near Curnow Drive.
State police said the vehicle driven by a 20-year-old man was heading along State Route 217 when it crossed the yellow lines and hit another vehicle, driven by 77-year-old Robert Cochran of Blairsville, head-on.
The Westmoreland County Coroner said Cochran died at the scene. A 77-year-old female passenger in the car was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital, state police said.
State police said the driver of the other car suffered a minor injury.
State police continue to investigate.
