Everson council president accused of stalking assistant police chief with tracker

EVERSON, Pa. — A local council president is accused of stalking an assistant police chief with a tracker.

Charges were filed against Jason William Frazier, 43, on Tuesday.

Frazier is the Everson Borough Council President and the community’s emergency management coordinator.

According to a criminal complaint, the Everson Borough assistant police chief found an AirTag hidden in their cruiser.

Police said Frazier came back as the owner of that AirTag.

The Everson Borough Council was supposed to meet on Tuesday night, but that meeting was canceled last minute.

Channel 11 called Frazier Tuesday evening and he told us he was not aware of the charges at that time.

