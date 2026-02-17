Woman issued ticket in Pittsburgh despite paying to park. What happened when 11 Investigates dug in

PITTSBURGH — There’s more parking ticket trouble in Pittsburgh.

A woman says she paid to park using the city’s mobile app, but got a ticket anyway.

“I looked and did the math. I was like, ‘is it worth going downtown to court or is it worth paying the fine?’” she told 11 Investigates.

Tonight on Channel 11, Chief Investigator Rick Earle explains what happened when he started digging into the issue and pressing the Parking Authority for answers.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group