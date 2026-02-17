Man gets double life sentences for murder of 4-year-old, her mother

PITTSBURGH — A man has been sentenced to prison for the murder of a four-year-old girl and her mother.

Marquise St. Julien-Givner, 23, of Wilkinsburg, was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences on Tuesday, the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office said. He is not eligible for parole.

“These horrific crimes, unfortunately, speak to the prominence of violent crime in our community,” District Attorney Stephen Zappala said. “It is much more than a loss of life for the victims, but a failure in recognizing that there is more to be done to protect our people.”

Julien-Givner was one of four people who police say shot Temani Lewis, 21, and her daughter, Kaari Thompson, 4, on the 1500 block of Lincoln Avenue in Lincoln-Lemington on Dec. 1, 2022.

Kaari died at the scene. Temani was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

Julien-Givner was arrested in Oct. 2023. Police also arrested Tarrell Jennings for the crime.

A judge found Julien-Givner guilty of all the charges he faced, including two counts of homicide during a non-jury trial in November.

A mistrial was declared for Jennings after a jury became deadlocked on whether or not he was responsible. At last check, a new trial has been scheduled to start in June.

Police have not publicly named the other two shooters and no charges other charges have been filed in the case. Channel 11 reached out to the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office for an update and is waiting to hear back.

