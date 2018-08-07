Video shows 2 men breaking into SUV in Pittsburgh neighborhood

PITTSBURGH - Surveillance video shows two people breaking into a car on Pittsburgh's North Side.
The two men broke into Sherri Kurtz's SUV and tore out the electronics.
"It's really upsetting because I work every day of my life, and you have nice stuff and have somebody come in and steal it," Kurtz said.
The video shows the two men walking up and breaking into the SUV along Oakdale Street in Observatory Hill. It was actually their second visit.
She said the first time they took the in-dash receiver, then came back to steal the headrests that had TV screens installed in them -- which is something important to her son.
"You stole his TV. Now he's not going to have something to watch. and he has autism and ADHD. What kind of person are you?" Kurtz said.
Kurtz filed a police report and said after sharing her video, she learned other neighbors also had similar thefts.
