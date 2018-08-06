Inspectors visit Kennywood after several ride issues

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - Channel 11 continues to investigate issues at Kennywood.
On Saturday, the Phantom's Revenge ride stopped for three minutes because the ride's safety system forced a stoppage, according to officials.
This happened just days after the breaks failed on the Pirate Ship ride and issues arose with the track on the new Thomas the Train ride.
After we started making calls, Channel 11's Gordon Loesch found out inspectors were sent out to the park. He'll have a live report on what he's learned about their visit -- fon Channel 11 News at 5:30 p.m.
Kennywood General Manager Jerome Gibas released the following statement:
“Safety is our top priority here at Kennywood, and it is important to note that no Guests or Team Members were injured during last week’s issues. While we are working to get the Journey with Thomas ride reopened as quickly as possible , we continue to operate with an abundance of caution and will take the time needed to ensure that we reach a lasting solution…”
