  • Vietnam veteran receives high school diploma 56 years later

    Updated:

    MCCANDLESS, Pa. - A veteran has been awarded his high school diploma 56 years later.

    James Neal withdrew from North Allegheny before graduating in 1961 to enlist in the Navy during the Vietnam War.

    How he finally got the honor, on Channel 11 News at 11 p.m.

    He finally received his diploma at the school board meeting Wednesday night.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories