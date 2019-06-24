HEMPFIELD, Pa. - A volunteer firefighter is accused of trying to have sex with someone who he thought was a 14-year-old boy.
Tyler Byerly is accused of soliciting sex from an undercover agent with the Attorney Generals Office posing as a teen boy online.
On Channel 11 News at 5:30, Melanie Marsalko takes us inside court papers to find out what the undercover agent claims was said and what this means for the Fort Allen Volunteer Fire Company.
TRENDING NOW:
- 11th American tourist dies after falling ill in Dominican Republic
- Dad wears short shorts to teach his teen daughter a lesson
- Missing 3-year-old girl found dead in water at New York park, police say
- VIDEO: Woman finds wedding ring after it was thrown in the garbage
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}