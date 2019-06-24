  • Firefighter accused of trying to solicit sex from undercover agent

    Updated:

    HEMPFIELD, Pa. - A volunteer firefighter is accused of trying to have sex with someone who he thought was a 14-year-old boy.

    Tyler Byerly is accused of soliciting sex from an undercover agent with the Attorney Generals Office posing as a teen boy online.

    On Channel 11 News at 5:30, Melanie Marsalko takes us inside court papers to find out what the undercover agent claims was said and what this means for the Fort Allen Volunteer Fire Company.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories