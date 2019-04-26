WILMERDING, Pa - Wabtec Corp. (NYSE: WAB) named Rafael Santana as the new president and CEO of the company during its Thursday morning quarter one earnings call.
Santana comes from the role of president and CEO of the company’s freight segment following its Feburary merger with GE Transportation. He will succeed current CEO and President Ray Betler, starting in the role on July 1.
Previous to the merger, Santana served as president and CEO of General Electric’s transportation unit.
“This transition comes at a time of strength at Wabtec given our diverse portfolio, excellent management team, and strong backlog balance sheet,” Wabtec Executive Chairman Al Neupaver said during the earnings call. “Rafael is the right leader for this role, bringing to Wabtec a passion for operational excellence and technology, and a strong track record of growth and performance.”
