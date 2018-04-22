  • Waffle house shooting: 4 dead after nude gunman opens fire in Tennessee; 3 victims identified

    ANTIOCH, Tenn. - At least four people are dead after a shooting at a Waffle House in Antioch, Tennessee.

    Nashville Police said Travis Reinking, 29, is a "person of interest" in the shooting. 

    Police said he was last seen wearing black pants and no shirt. 

    Killed were Taurean C. Sanderlin, 29, a Waffle House employee who was outside the restaurant when the gunman opened fire; Joe R. Perez, 20, of Nashville, who was a patron standing outside the restaurant; and Akilah Dasilva, 23, of Antioch, who was wounded inside the restaurant and died at Vanderbilt University Medial Center. A 21-year-old woman from Gallatin was also killed, but her identity has not been released. family.

