The Allegheny County Health Department has issued a consumer alert for a movie theater in Bridgeville.
Chartiers Valley Stadium 18 movie theater was cited for mouse droppings "too numerous to count," according to the ACHD.
The ACHD said the mouse droppings were found in the cabinets along the cash register line, as well as in the cup storage areas
Droppings were also found on the service counter around the pretzel machine and in the cabinets used to store butter dispensers, according to the ACHD.
