  • Local movie theater cited for mouse droppings 'too numerous to count'

    Updated:

    The Allegheny County Health Department has issued a consumer alert for a movie theater in Bridgeville.

    Chartiers Valley Stadium 18 movie theater was cited for mouse droppings "too numerous to count," according to the ACHD

    The ACHD said the mouse droppings were found in the cabinets along the cash register line, as well as in the cup storage areas

    Droppings were also found on the service counter around the pretzel machine and in the cabinets used to store butter dispensers, according to the ACHD.

    Click here for the full alert.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Local movie theater cited for mouse droppings 'too numerous to count'

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police arrest man accused of kidnap, rape

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police asking for help in unsolved homicide

  • Headline Goes Here

    Crews demolish house near Route 30 landslide

  • Headline Goes Here

    Missing North Side teen found