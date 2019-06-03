ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Some good news if you enjoy Wahlburgers: The company is adding another Pittsburgh location.
A pop-up Wahlburgers food truck is coming to The Mall at Robinson on June 7 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The company will open a permanent location there that is slated to open later this summer.
Related Headlines
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Alleghney County news.
CLICK HERE to find out how.
Chef Paul Wahlburg will be there to welcome guests and answer questions.
The pop-up food truck visit is also part of Wahl Out, where Wahlburg is visiting Wahlburgers locations across the country. All proceeds of the food truck sales will go to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}