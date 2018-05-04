BALTIMORE - Cheerleaders with the Washington Redskins organization said they were subjected to demeaning activities during a 2013 trip to Costa Rica.
The cheerleaders said they were required to pose topless although the photos didn’t show any nudity.
The cheerleaders also claim they were told to escort the team’s financial supporters to a nightclub.
The organization said it was very concerned about the allegations.
Statement by #Redskins President Bruce Allenhttps://t.co/cvKbNDWDsd pic.twitter.com/QFRpcbtGli— Washington Redskins (@Redskins) May 3, 2018
