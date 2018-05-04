  • Washington Redskins looking into cheerleaders allegations

    BALTIMORE - Cheerleaders with the Washington Redskins organization said they were subjected to demeaning activities during a 2013 trip to Costa Rica.

    The cheerleaders said they were required to pose topless although the photos didn’t show any nudity. 

    The cheerleaders also claim they were told to escort the team’s financial supporters to a nightclub.  

    The organization said it was very concerned about the allegations. 

