It's a video you have to see to believe --dozens of goats took over Route 30 on Sunday in Westmoreland County.
Viewer Kimberly Ranalla, who posted the video on Facebook, said she was driving eastbound along the highway in Adamsburg when the goats came running from a dirt road.
Ranalla said drivers slowed down and tried to corral them off the road.
A woman told Ranalla the goats were cleared from the highway and are back home safe.
