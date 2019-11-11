  • WATCH: Goats take over Route 30 in Westmoreland County

    Updated:

    It's a video you have to see to believe --dozens of goats took over Route 30 on Sunday in Westmoreland County.

    Viewer Kimberly Ranalla, who posted the video on Facebook, said she was driving eastbound along the highway in Adamsburg when the goats came running from a dirt road.

    You can customize your WPXI News App to receive Westmoreland County news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    Ranalla said drivers slowed down and tried to corral them off the road.

    A woman told Ranalla the goats were cleared from the highway and are back home safe. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories