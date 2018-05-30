  • Water main break closes part of Penn Hills road

    Updated:

    PENN HILLS, Pa. - A water main break has forced the closure of part of Beulah Road in Penn Hills.

    Crews are on scene working to make repairs to the break that has caused part of the roadway to buckle.

    Related Headlines

    Channel 11’s Marlisa Goldsmith reported there are service disruptions in the area, and some basements flooded.

    Further information was not immediately available.

    Stay with Channel 11 News and WPXI.com for updates.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Water main break closes part of Penn Hills road

  • Headline Goes Here

    Gas line struck during water main repairs in McKeesport

  • Headline Goes Here

    Retired Pittsburgh firefighter guilty in fatal hit-and-run

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: Man threatens to use gun on another man at Primanti Bros.

  • Headline Goes Here

    Spring Hill homes still condemned after February landslide