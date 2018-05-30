PENN HILLS, Pa. - A water main break has forced the closure of part of Beulah Road in Penn Hills.
Crews are on scene working to make repairs to the break that has caused part of the roadway to buckle.
Related Headlines
Channel 11’s Marlisa Goldsmith reported there are service disruptions in the area, and some basements flooded.
HAPPENING NOW: On Beulah Road in Penn Hills #WPXI pic.twitter.com/lgYbk9vkdQ— Marlisa Goldsmith (@WPXIMarlisa) May 30, 2018
Further information was not immediately available.
Stay with Channel 11 News and WPXI.com for updates.
Massive water main break in Penn Hills. A portion of Beulah Road has been closed. #WPXI pic.twitter.com/lvg47jOGAN— Marlisa Goldsmith (@WPXIMarlisa) May 30, 2018
TRENDING NOW:
- Copperhead snake bites 6-year-old boy on family trip
- ‘Roseanne' reboot canceled: Barr blames Ambien for racist tweet, urges fans not to defend her
- Birth control pill recall: Taytulla packaging error could lead to unintended pregnancy
- VIDEO:Amazon Alexa makes accidental online purchase during woman's business meeting
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}