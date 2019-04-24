PITTSBURGH - A water main break sent water rushing out from under a sidewalk, flooding Penn Avenue in downtown Pittsburgh early Wednesday morning.
The break happened about 1:30 a.m. in front of the Citizens Bank. Other banks, Gateway Station and Highmark are also in the area.
Water from the break turned Penn Avenue into a small river before crews from the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority shut it off.
Barricades were put up on the sidewalk, which was ripped apart by the water. Part of the sidewalk caved in.
Have you seen this? It’s become quite the attraction downtown! The sidewalk is caving in after a water main break on Penn Ave. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/jVMd2QoXXI— WPXIJennifer Tomazic (@JenniferTomazic) April 24, 2019
