    PITTSBURGH - A water main break sent water rushing out from under a sidewalk, flooding Penn Avenue in downtown Pittsburgh early Wednesday morning.

    The break happened about 1:30 a.m. in front of the Citizens Bank. Other banks, Gateway Station and Highmark are also in the area.

    Water from the break turned Penn Avenue into a small river before crews from the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority shut it off.

    Barricades were put up on the sidewalk, which was ripped apart by the water. Part of the sidewalk caved in.

