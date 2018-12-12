  • Water shoots high above home's roof after water main break

    ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A water main break sent water shooting high above a home’s roof Wednesday morning in Robinson Township.

    The break was reported just after 5 a.m. on Clever Road.

    Police are at the scene as crews work to make repairs.

