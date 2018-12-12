ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A water main break sent water shooting high above a home’s roof Wednesday morning in Robinson Township.
The break was reported just after 5 a.m. on Clever Road.
Police are at the scene as crews work to make repairs.
