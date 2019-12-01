0 ‘We should have just let him die': Police documents reveal details about Terrelle Pryor's stabbing

PITTSBURGH - Police have arrested two people, including free agent NFL WR and QB Terrelle Pryor, after Pryor was stabbed in Pittsburgh.

Pryor, 30, reportedly underwent surgery after a violent dispute inside his Heinz Lofts apartment. A woman -- identified as Shalaya Briston, 24 -- was also injured.

Briston and Pryor were both arrested. Briston is being charged with criminal attempt homicide and aggravated assault, while Pryor is facing charges of simple assault.

Shalaya Briston was walked out of police headquarters and taken to the Allegheny County Jail. She's charged with attempted criminal homicide in stabbing of Terrelle Pryor. Pryor is charged with simple assault. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/mIbwZJ1gcI — Amy Hudak (@amy_hudak) November 30, 2019

According to the police criminal complaint, officers were initially called to the Heinz Lofts apartments around 4:15 a.m. Saturday for a domestic disturbance call.

When police arrived, they found a trail of blood leading from Pryor's apartment to the elevator and across the garage to his Mercedes Benz. Inside Pryor's car, police said detectives found a semi-automatic Glock pistol with a flashlight on the front passenger seat.

Detectives tell us this is a shopping cart full of guns and ammo taken out of the Heinz Loft apartment Terrelle Pryor shared with Shalaya Briston @WPXI pic.twitter.com/HLhOVgzOQR — Amy Hudak (@amy_hudak) November 30, 2019

Police said Briston and two other women drove Pryor to UPMC Mercy around 4:30 a.m.

While at the hospital, officers overheard one of the women talking into her smart watch about the alleged incident.

"She was just defending herself and had to do it," one of the witnesses allegedly said. "The only reason I'm here was to make sure that he didn't die. We should have just let him die."

Former NFL WR Terrelle Pryor underwent surgery this morning and is in critical condition after being stabbed last night at his Pittsburgh apartment in the shoulder and chest, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 30, 2019

Various news agencies are saying former Jeanette and Ohio State stand out an NFL player Terrelle Pryor was stabbed inside Heinz lofts last night neighbors told me he lived here @WPXIMelanie @PghPoliceChief @WPXI @WPXIAaronMartin @WPXIRickEarle pic.twitter.com/edWbU1sGHg — Stephen Banfield (@coachtvnews) November 30, 2019

Inside the car that the women took Pryor to the hospital in, police said blood stains were "visible."

Detectives later found out Pryor and Briston were involved in a relationship, and that they lived in the Heinz Lofts apartment together.

Witnesses described their relationship as very volatile, and witnesses told police that Pryor "always had his hands all over her."

According to the criminal complaint, another witness told police the incident started when Briston and Pryor got into an argument in the hallway outside their apartment. It escalated, and once inside, police said Pryor knocked that witness to the floor.

Pryor then allegedly grabbed Briston and "began to tussle with her." Police said it continued into the kitchen, and as witnesses were trying to break it up, Pryor backed away and grabbed his chest. He then ran out of the apartment while bleeding noticeably, according to police.

Police said Briston had a bruise on her nose and two broken fake nails.

Pryor was a standout with the football team while playing in high school at Jeannette.

A close family friend of Terrelle Pryor told me the family does expect Pryor to survive the stabbing, and that several family members are by his side post-surgery as doctors monitor his progress. We will be following the story this AM on @SportsCenter — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 30, 2019

Pryor's agent said he is in stable condition after undergoing surgery and is expected to be okay.

The 6-foot-4 former Jeannette football star was seventh in the NFL in 2016 in total yards while playing for the Cleveland Browns. His best season as a receiver, he caught 78 passes for 1,049 yards that year. Since that time, he's been dealing with various injuries before he was released ahead of this season by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

He played college football for Ohio State University.

