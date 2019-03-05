PITTSBURGH - Police have closed down a section of Noblestown Road in the West End after a crash near South Main Street.
Allegheny County says there are injuries reported, but the number of people and extent of the injuries is unclear.
Noblestown Road between Weaver and Wabash is closed while police investigate.
