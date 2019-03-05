  • 10-year-old recovering after pants catch on fire near space heater

    Updated:

    UNIONTOWN, Pa. - A 10-year-old boy from Uniontown is recovering at UPMC Mercy after his pants caught on fire while he was standing next to a space heater.

    Brady Maleta has already had three surgeries since this happened last Sunday.  

    Channel 11's Cara Sapida interviewed his mother who said there was no open flame, but the heat sent his sweatpants up in flames.  

    Tonight on 11 News at 5:30, she shares a warning for other parents. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories