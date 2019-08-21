  • 27-year-old man with medical condition missing since early August

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - The West Homestead Police Department is actively searching for a 27-year-old man they say has a medical condition.

    Police said Zare Carter has been missing since August 8 and is a paranoid schizophrenic.

    His last known location was Western Psychiatric Hospital.

    Law enforcement asks that if you see Carter, to please call 911 right away.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories