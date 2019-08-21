PITTSBURGH - The West Homestead Police Department is actively searching for a 27-year-old man they say has a medical condition.
Police said Zare Carter has been missing since August 8 and is a paranoid schizophrenic.
His last known location was Western Psychiatric Hospital.
Law enforcement asks that if you see Carter, to please call 911 right away.
