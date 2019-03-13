West Mifflin superintendent out of job after board votes on his future

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - A local school district superintendent learned his future Wednesday night.
The head of the West Mifflin School District has been under fire, and under suspension, for more than a year. Board members voted 6-3 to remove him from the position.
Channel 11 is finding out what's next for the district, for Channel 11 News at 11 p.m.
NOW: West Mifflin board voted to remove Dr Castagna as superintendent 6-3. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/IFZoLEBfVn— Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) March 13, 2019
TRENDING NOW:
- Body found behind auto body shop
- Jury selection complete for trial of officer charged in shooting death of Antwon Rose
- Giant wolf-like animal dumped at kill shelter isn't what you think
- VIDEO: Man flown to hospital after being bitten by dog at Beaver Co. Humane Society
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}