  Westbound lanes of Route 30 closed due to road settling

    EAST PITTSBURGH, Pa. - Drivers who travel Route 30 in East Pittsburgh should allow for extra time. 

    PennDOT announced westbound Route 30 is closed until further notice because the roadway is settling. 

    Inbound lanes of Route 30 near the Westinghouse Bridge are closed to all traffic.  Eastbound Route 30 will remain a single lane. 

    PennDOT said a detour is posted and police will be at the scene to help drivers along the route.

    Drivers can follow this detour route: 

    • From westbound Route 30, all traffic will turn left onto Navy-Marine Corps Way
    • Turn right onto East Pittsburgh McKeesport Boulevard
    • Turn right onto Braddock Avenue toward E. Pittsburgh/Turtle Creek
    • Turn left onto Electric Avenue
    • Follow Electric Avenue back to westbound Route 30

    Drivers who want to access businesses in the closed section of Route 30 can take Greensburg Pike to Warren Drive. 

    PennDOT said geotechnical crews will be conducting core drilling to investigate the cause.  Westbound lanes will be closed until the repair is finished. 
     

     

