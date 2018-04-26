0 What are the hours for Pittsburgh's botanical gardens?

Pittsburgh is home to two botanical gardens, Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens and Pittsburgh Botanical Garden. Both are only a short drive from downtown and are great places for families to visit.

Here is what you need to know if you plan on visiting either of the botanical gardens.

Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens



Open since 1893, Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens offers 15 acres of vibrant plant life only a few minutes from downtown Pittsburgh. Guests can meander through the conservatory's 23 gardens, 14-room glass house and impressive orchid and bonsai collections. With commissioned and rotating exhibits plus seasonal floral shows, there's always something new to see.

Location and Hours:

Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens is at 1 Schenley Drive, Pittsburgh

Hours: Open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Tip: Allot at least two hours to explore the entire facility.

Pittsburgh Botanic Garden



The newer of the two Pittsburgh botanical gardens opened in 2015 and features 60 acres of woodlands to explore, as well as three miles of well-maintained trails through that bypass flourishing gardens, large open meadows, an award-winning lotus pond and historic home site. There are also special Exploration Stations around the garden that were designed with kids in mind and provide fun for all ages.



Location and Hours:

Pittsburgh Botanic Gardens is conveniently located only 12 miles from downtown at 799 Pinkerton Run Road, Oakdale

Hours: Open Wednesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tip: Allot approximately two hours to explore the garden and stroll the trails.



