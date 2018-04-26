What time is the Andy Warhol Museum open?

The Andy Warhol Museum, which opened in May of 1994, is one of the many museums in the city of Pittsburgh. The museum has the largest collection of Warhol art and archives in the world.
Want to visit the seven-floor museum? Here's the location and hours for the Andy Warhol Museum.
Location and hours
The Andy Warhol Museum is at 117 Sandusky St., on the North Shore at the intersection of Sandusky and East General Robinson streets. As a landmark, the museum can be found across the Andy Warhol bridge in downtown Pittsburgh.
The museum is open Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., except on Friday, when the museum closes at 10 p.m. The museum is closed on Mondays, Christmas Day, Thanksgiving Day, Fourth of July, Memorial Day, Labor Day and Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
For more information:
Andy Warhol Museum
117 Sandusky St.
412-237-8300
https://www.warhol.org/
