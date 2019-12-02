PITTSBURGH - The average teacher pay at school districts and charter schools in the region ranges from less than $35,000 to more than $90,000, according to data from the state Department of Education.
More than 780 school districts, charter schools, vocational schools and related educational entities, such as intermediate units, were included in the database. The Business Times included only school districts and charter schools in the ranking. The ranking includes districts in the following counties: Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Lawrence, Washington and Westmoreland.
