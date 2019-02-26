Wholey's adds new sandwich to menu for Lent

PITTSBURGH - Looking for a new fish sandwich for Lent this year? Look no further than Wholey’s.
Starting March 6, Wholey’s customers can purchase the Sea-bak Shrimp Burger. The fish market has partnered with WQED producer, and Pittsburgh personality Rick Sebak to create the new signature sandwich.
The Sea-bak Shrimp Burger features cornmeal, fresh veggies topped with sweet mango salsa that promises to add a kick.
The new sandwich joins other Wholey’s menu favorites; the Wholey Wailer and Wholey’s Holy Moley.
The sandwich will be available for dine in or takeout through April 19.
