    HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Wildwood Highlands Entertainment Complex in Hampton Township has closed after more than 30 years, the business announced on its website.

    The closure of the family entertainment center is effective Monday, but the sports dome will remain open under new leadership as the North Park Sports Complex.

    "North Park Sports Complex will continue to offer the indoor arena and expansive outdoor field and creek as a resource to local schools, businesses, non-profit organizations, families, and individuals seeking a place to come together for sports, entertainment, education, and community gatherings," a message on the business' website said.

    Wildwood Highlands was popular for its mini golf, go-karts, snow tubing and other activities.

    Anyone who purchased gift cards or event tickets may be offered a refund or a credit to be used for purchases at North Park Sports Complex by contacting Ryan Mulligan at ryan@wildwoodsportscomplex.com or 412-487-5517.

