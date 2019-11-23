PITTSBURGH - A fight between two men ended with one in the hospital with gunshot wounds and the other in handcuffs.
Darrell Pettis was charged with illegally having a gun and tampering with evidence.
Police said they were called to 151 Watkins Ave. in Wilmerding for a 28-year-old man who had been shot on the front porch of a home. Officers found the victim with gunshots to the upper right leg and the upper right arm. The man was taken by ambulance to Forbes Regional Hospital for treatment and was listed in stable condition.
During the investigation, officers learned a fight on the front porch led to the shooting and that it was Pettis who allegedly pulled the trigger.
Police said several guns were found at the scene.
