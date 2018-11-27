HARRISBURG, Pa. - There are three winning tickets for a $1.6 million lottery jackpot and one of them was sold in Allegheny County.
The tickets are for the Cash 5 jackpot from Sunday, Nov. 25. Each ticket matched all five balls drawn - 03-05-07-35-41.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
Each winner will receive just over $533,000 before taxes.
Our local winning ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven on Heckel Road in McKees Rocks.
The other winners were sold in Montgomery and Cumberland counties.
More than 70,000 other Cash 5 tickets also won prizes in the drawing.
Winners have one year to claim their lottery prize.
TRENDING NOW:
- Fire reported at South Hills Village Mall
- Man shot 8 times by burglars while checking on elderly neighbor dies from injuries
- Snow showers falling throughout the area, icy spots possible through Tuesday morning
- VIDEO: VIDEO: Layoffs announced at General Motors
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}