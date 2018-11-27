  • Winning Cash 5 lottery ticket sold in Allegheny County

    HARRISBURG, Pa. - There are three winning tickets for a $1.6 million lottery jackpot and one of them was sold in Allegheny County.

    The tickets are for the Cash 5 jackpot from Sunday, Nov. 25. Each ticket matched all five balls drawn - 03-05-07-35-41.

    Each winner will receive just over $533,000 before taxes.

    Our local winning ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven on Heckel Road in McKees Rocks.

    The other winners were sold in Montgomery and Cumberland counties.

    More than 70,000 other Cash 5 tickets also won prizes in the drawing.

    Winners have one year to claim their lottery prize.

