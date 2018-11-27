  • Fire reported at South Hills Village Mall

    BETHEL PARK, Pa. - A fire was reported at South Hills Village Mall Monday night.

    Firefighters were dispatched to the Red Robin restaurant shortly before 9:30 p.m.

    Bethel Park emergency management officials told Channel 11 they believe the fire was in the duct work.

    There were employees inside at the time. It's unclear if there were any customers.

    Everyone was evacuated in both the restaurant and the mall.

    A Port Authority bus was brought in for people to sit in and stay warm. Eventually everyone was allowed back inside.

    We're working to find out the exact cause of the fire.

    Firefighters were called in August when water flooded the bottom floor of the mall after a water main break.

     
     

