PITTSBURGH - Police have charged a woman they say sprayed bear repellent Monday causing hazmat to respond and evacuations at the University of Pittsburgh.
Police say they found two cans of Grizzly Tough Bear Spray Assault in Mary Siegert’s coat.
She claims one of the cans just went off inside the Eureka Building on Forbes Avenue in Oakland.
First responders treated six people who said their eyes, noses and throats were burning.
Sigert is charged with risking a catastrophe.
